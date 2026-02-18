Big Salad

Sandi Vallely
I so appreciate when people reach out on the anniversary of my son’s death. It’s going on 8 years and sometimes I feel like the world has forgotten my Liam but then people share a memory and I feel less alone.

The death anniversary thing is such a big one. In my limited experience (two death anniversaries in from my mom's passing) the day before ends up being much harder than the actual day itself, and I've heard the same from several people who have lost loved ones. I now make note of the death anniversary in my calendar, and usually reach out in the week leading up to it to let them know it's on my mind.

