Hi! How’s your week going? Did you know that yesterday was National Random Acts of Kindness Day? (Thanks to a reader named Dawn for letting us know.) Feeling inspired, editor Kaitlyn Teer and I put together a list of 16 small, free ways to be kind, and we’d love to hear your ideas…

Hold your friend’s baby. Babies are heavy and require a lot of bouncing. It takes a surprising amount of stamina to hold even a newborn. I’ve taught this to my boys, as well, and my heart bursts when I see them in action. If you’re fine standing, give up your seat on a bus, subway, train, waiting room, anywhere people might want or need to sit down.

Write a glowing online review for a small business. Our favorite neighborhood restaurants: Aromi, Nabila’s, and Frankies Spuntino.

Don’t honk. Unless the person ahead of you is truly zoning out, give them a moment to accelerate after the light turns green. I know it’s annoying to wait! I know too many people are looking down at their phones! But honking adds to noise pollution, startles dogs and wakes up babies. If you must, flash your lights. Write important dates in your calendar — e.g., birthdays, death anniversaries — and set them to repeat every year. “I love when a friend or relative reaches out to me on the date my husband died,” my sister Lucy told me. “It makes me feel part of a big fabric of grieving people generally, as well as people who remember Paul with me.”

Snap photos of mothers or grandmothers with their little ones — women are often behind the camera and don’t get enough photos of themselves being amazing. Text someone — your parents, your childhood bff — with something very specific about them that you love. For example, my dad always says, “Heck yeah!” when I ask him if he wants to join me for a walk, board game, or even grocery store run, and I find his enthusiasm so endearing. I’m going to text him that tonight.

Get enough sleep. Then you’ll feel good and be nicer! Win/win. Share your talents. My friend Gemma taught me how to apply eyeshadow. My friend J. helped me figure out my retirement funds after my divorce. My friend Erika recently offered to come over and style outfits from my closet. I’ve helped people edit grad school essays and resumes. What talents would you share with friends?

Next, our editor Kaitlyn shares seven more random acts of kindness:

Learn the names of your friends’ parents and siblings and ask about them by name, especially if they’re coming for a visit or having health issues. I feel so cared for when my friends know the cast of characters. When my best friend finishes an especially good book, she’ll walk by and leave it in my mailbox. It’s always a fun surprise.

Have meals at the ready. Whenever I’m making big pots of soup or a lasagna, I’ll double the recipe so I can freeze a portion. Then I always have a meal to share with a friend who’s sick or going through a hard time.

When our family hangs out at the beach, we pick up any litter or trash and pack it out. We also participate in organized community beach clean-ups with friends.

Last summer, a neighbor left a bouquet of flowers from her garden on my front porch, for no reason at all. For the next week, I got a jolt of happiness whenever I noticed them on my kitchen table. One big takeaway from the novel The Correspondent (have you read it yet?) is that we should all be writing more letters! More notes! More thoughtful emails! Why not write to a famous author to tell them you love their work? Most important, keep speaking out, donating to rent relief and mutual aid funds, and calling representatives to stop ICE. And reach out to any friends or relatives who may be affected.

What else would you add? And what kind things have people done for you?

