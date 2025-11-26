Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisha Ramos's avatar
Alisha Ramos
15h

I’ll listen to anything narrated by hot priest. Great rec!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kamaile Anderwald's avatar
Kamaile Anderwald
15h

I just started Best Offer Wins and felt like I “won” since I was the first person to from Libby from my library! I just finished Exit Lane this morning, what a great read that was. I am love my many library holds coming all this week so I can read on my break from work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture