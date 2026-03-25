Big Salad

Big Salad

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Molly H's avatar
Molly H
2d

I want to gently point out that HBH has a lot of valid criticisms (cultural appropriation and recipe plagiarism feel like the tip of the iceberg) and I’d love to see other websites and blogs featured instead.

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Perry's avatar
Perry
2d

I love Big Salad but it does feel weird to pay a subscription in order to read ads. This content seems better suited for CoJ.

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