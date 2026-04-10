Hi! How was your week? Tomorrow Anton and I are coming home from visiting family in England, and I’m excited to share photos.

For this issue, I spoke with Kaitlyn Teer, our wonderful newsletter editor. Based in Bellingham, Washington, Kaitlyn helps Big Salad run smoothly and look beautiful. You may have spotted her on stage at our live events, but she’s mostly busy behind the scenes, interviewing people like Barbara Kingsolver, Samin Nosrat, and LaTonya Yvette. Today I’m happy to officially introduce her!

Next week, Kaitlyn’s new book, Little Apocalypses, comes out. Her essays — about motherhood and climate change — cover everything from her sudsy kitchen sink and family bicycle to wildfires and hurricanes. She tackles what’s happening in the world with hope and love, and somehow her guidance feels energizing, never overwhelming.

(For NYC area readers, Kaitlyn and I will be in conversation at Community Bookstore on April 28th. You can reserve your ticket here — we’d love to see you!)

Below, Kaitlyn shares nine favorite things, including a beautiful memoir and entertaining tip…

Clothes: At least 90 percent of my wardrobe is from secondhand sites like Noihsaf Bazaar and Poshmark. I use Poshmark ‘likes’ as a way to keep track of what catches my eye. For kids’ clothing, I look for bundles of T-shirts or leggings in the same size, and I’ve often found the best deals on shoes and coats. For new clothes, Jungmaven makes perfect hemp T-shirts; I wear them all summer long. Gift: My husband gave me a solar-powered prism, which fills our foyer with rainbows. When our neighbor comes by to give our daughter piano lessons, I like to sit on the stairs, listen to her play, and watch the light dance across the room.