“We went to dinner at my friend Odette’s house, and her simple but gorgeous table reminded me how lovely taper candles are. We usually light them in winter, but I just pulled them out again for summer.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad editor “I played ‘chess’ with my best friend, and she was wearing adorable Lewis pajamas. My kids used to wear them, too — they’re very well made with great nature prints.” — Joanna

“Have you ever made Oobleck? You mix cornstarch and water to form goopy slime that is totally safe for kids, doesn’t stain, and is easy to clean up!” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director “To soothe my pregnancy aches at the end of the day, I’ve been treating myself to K-beauty glow pads while drinking ice water and watching old movies. They leave my skin feeling dewy, even as pregnancy dries out my skin.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor

“I reach for The Summer Book every year, just to dip in and out of its perfect vignettes about a grandmother and granddaughter who spend quiet days at their family’s rustic island cabin. Not much happens, but it’s also about everything. The film adaptation — starring Glenn Close — comes out in September; I have a feeling I’ll prefer the book to the movie, but I’m still excited.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor “Not only is panzanella one of my favorite salads to serve, it’s a delight to make. While prepping, I snack on the juicy tomatoes and peach slices and sample torn bread. It’s bright and tangy and makes a great side dish for nearly any meal.” — Kaitlyn

After I figured out my own hair, a reader named Kristin commented that she had just gotten her first perm! Here’s what she told us…

“I started going grey during my 20s. After that, I dyed my hair for years but decided to stop during the pandemic. Turns out my natural color is pretty cool. Still, I was feeling a little blah, so earlier this year, I got a perm. I think it makes me look like a sexy witch or a cool ’80s mom. I get SO many compliments, it’s crazy. And I always say, ‘Thanks, it's a perm!’” — Kristin, Portland, Oregon

Says Lauren on At Age 46, I Finally Figured Out My Hair: “As an elder millennial, I just pulled out my straightener after not using it for maybe 10 years? I have straight hair, but I was feeling more like the Quaker Oats guy with my curled under bob. After using the straightener, my hair was sleek and shiny, and I felt cool and edgy.” Adds Kristina: “A girl I work with called her haircut the ‘Lord Farquaad’ — a nice companion to the ‘Quaker Oats guy.’”

Says Laura on My Boyfriend Wants to Say Hi: “It's so refreshing to hear from a high school teacher! Underrepresented profession in media.” Adds Emily: “Okkkk voice.”

Says Kaff on Our 13 Favorite Swimsuits: “Swimsuits post usually make me feel a little bit shit — I’m not body confident or skinny or rich (or on vacation, swimming). But then there’s the brilliant Kate Baer in a cute suit from Kohl’s tubing in a creek near her house and it just feels — I don’t know — affirming?? Less shit?? Guess I should see if my mom has any Kohl’s cash lying around — though, tbh, who needs a new suit when the best suits are always old and stretched out and smelling vaguely like hose water.”

