What It's Like to Live in Sweden
Designer Jen Mankins talks about cold swimming, stoic passersby, pickled fish, and very dark winters. Plus, her design favorites.
Hi! How’s your week going?
I realized today that I’ve admiredfor my whole adult life — she ran the influential clothing boutique Bird in Brooklyn for decades; she wears bright, pattern-happy clothes and decorates with bright, pattern-happy textiles; and then she, her husband, and their twin boys moved to Sweden, which made following her Instagram even more gripping.
So, today, I’m so excited to feature Jen, who shares nine favorite things and what her life is like in Sweden (she also made me laugh many times). Here goes…