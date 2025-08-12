Hello! How are you? Today, designer Jen Mankins — who recently shared what surprised her about living in Sweden — is giving us a tour of a Brooklyn house she designed for a friend. I’m so excited to hear what you think. The wallpapers alone made my jaw drop! Come take a look inside…

Sofa: Nickey Kehoe. Chairs: vintage Thonet from Cabin Modern .

On trusting your gut: “I got an Instagram message from a friend, who asked, would you ever be interested in helping someone design their house? I love design, but I put it all out there: I have two-year-old twins, I’m moving to Europe, I’ve never done this professionally, but I’m willing to try. And she was like, great!”

On the magic of mood boards: “Pinterest mood boards are helpful. Sometimes you can't explain what you like, but once you get photos together, you can break down what you’re drawn to. Also, make a board with the couch that you have, then add the rug and pillows that you’re looking at — that way, you can see what works together.”

On braving auctions: “I’ve found great pieces on online auctions, like Wright or LiveAuctioneers. It can be intimidating but try not to be intimidated. Watch a few auctions first, so you can see how they work. When you’re ready, go into the auction with a HARD number that you won’t go over. It’s very easy to keep bidding, and it can add up quickly. Also, if you go on 1stdibs or Chairish, you can make an offer to the seller — they’re almost always willing to come down 10-20%.”

On a reading nook: “There was an empty space under the stairs. Their kids love to read and lounge with their friends, so we decided to build a reading nook. I was like, how can we make the space feel cozy? We covered the bench in fabric, and then wallpapered the whole nook, even the ceiling.”

On kids’ bedrooms: ”Their younger daughter came to me and was like, this is the lamp that I love, this is the floral wallpaper that I love, and I was like, okay, I love them, too! Their older daughter just wanted her room to be beautiful and classic. That clover wallpaper is timeless. It doesn’t read ‘teenager’ — except now it’s covered with 100 Taylor Swift posters and concert tickets, which it should be!”

On embracing color: “People often get scared and are like, why don’t we just paint it white? But you don’t need to be afraid of color or pattern. I believe that as long as you love something, whether it’s a color or pillow or artwork, then respect that feeling. If you like things, they will end up going together. It’s your home.”

Photos by Jessica Antola .

Finally, we asked Jen to share a few Swedish design classics…

Candlesticks from Sweden’s oldest brass company, Skultuna Unscented candles from Ikea (“We go through these by the case.”) Outdoor lounge chairs from Grythyttan

Thank you so much, Jen.

