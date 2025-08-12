Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
3d

Jo and team, I'm in the middle of the most harrowing (but also satisfying and wonderful) work project—the type where you've gotten fifteen sets of feedback on five different platforms from ten different stakeholders across two clients on one project every 30 min all day—and had to take a break, and dry sobbed when I realized I could just go read Big Salad real quick and take a deeeeeeeep breath. Thank you for always facilitating those deep breaths. Yes, I'm ovulating. THANK YOU LOVE YOU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allison Dragsten's avatar
Allison Dragsten
3d

The reading nook is EVERYTHING!! What a beautiful home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture