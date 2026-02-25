Hi! How’s your week? Hope you’re staying warm.

This February, we sent four issues:

Coming up, an issue on marital infidelity and a chat with writer Lindy West about her hilarious new memoir.

Finally, here are a few of our favorite things this month, and please share yours in the comments… xoxo

Blizzard news: “Brooklyn got two feet of snow! The first night is always beautiful — all the cute snowmen — but now I hope it melts quickly.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder Hair care: “This winter has been DRY. Our house is dry, my skin is dry, my eyes are dry. But one thing that has worked is RŌZ﻿'s shampoo and conditioner. In the past, my hair has been brittle and dull, but this year, my hair has stayed hydrated and healthy. I lather up in the shower, comb the conditioner through, and spend the rest of the day with silky, shiny hair. Highly recommend.” Bonus: Get 15% off site-wide with code CUPOFJO15.” — Joanna

TV show: “Are you watching Love Is Blind: Ohio?! This season may be nuttier than all the rest combined. Case in point: the viral scene of a guy telling his new fiancee that he isn't that attracted to her because he usually dates people who do Pilates. (!!!) I loved what Jessica, who is stunning and a DOCTOR, told Glamour about her stoic reaction: ‘I kind of went into this, like, lock-in zone. As you know, I have done a lot in my life. I work really hard. I do very well under pressure. I have to deal with very tough conversations frequently at work… I had a mental funeral for him and then went on about my day.’” — Joanna Pants: “TikTok told me that Adidas track pants are in style this spring (pair them with a men’s button down!), so I went to the men’s section at my local thrift shop and grabbed a pair for $8. I’ve worn them every day since. They’re so comfy and make me feel cool.” — Alison Piepmeyer, our new partnerships director (Maureen moved on, and we will always love her xoxo)

Bra: “I got a proper bra fitting for the first time in…years. I went to The Rack Shack, which not only has an amazing stock of styles (online and in person), but also does an incredible job of making lingerie shopping a safe and inclusive experience. They fitted me on SIGHT and absolutely nailed it. I got a few (much-needed) bras, including this Gossard balconette, which is cute but also incredibly comfy. The dream!” — Kelsey Miller, Cup of Jo editor Skin care: “In less sexy news, my kid got a mystery rash, and after a pediatrician visit, I picked up some Vanicream — not the face lotion, but the big, old-school tub. I knew the Internet loved this drugstore moisturizer, and wow, does it live up to the hype! It feels like a rich cream going on, but immediately soaks in and leaves no residue. I now use it head-to-toe on both myself and my daughter, and it works like actual magic.” — Kelsey

Salad: “I love how beautiful radicchio is this time of year, and this French lentil salad (gift link) is one of my favorite ways to cook with it. For leftovers, I crumble feta on top for an easy workday lunch.” — Kaitlyn Teer, newsletter editor Novel: “By happenstance, I’ve read two historical fictions this month — both based on true stories about spirited 16th-century noblewomen fighting for survival. First, after watching and reading Hamnet, I read Maggie O’Farrell’s The Marriage Portrait, about an Italian duchess whose husband is plotting to kill her. I followed it up with Isola, about a French noblewoman whose abusive guardian orders her marooned on an island with her servant and lover. Both authors have new novels coming out this year. Meanwhile, what should I read next?” — Kaitlyn

Says Rae on A Dating Realization That Changed Everything: “Begin as you intend to go on! I always reminded myself that I was doing my date a service by being my true, opinionated, clear-thinking self. Better to hand someone the syllabus at the beginning of class.”

Says Amy on Guys, I’ve Read a Banger List of Books Lately: “I’m in the middle of The Correspondent. I keep carrying my book around the house just to read a page or two while taking care of my daughter. I read Heart the Lover right before and can’t stop thinking about it. Also Everything Is Tuberculosis was mind-boggling.

Says Kate on 16 Random Acts of Kindness that Cost Nothing: “When my husband texts back, ‘Heck yeah!’ it makes my heart flutter in the best way.”

Thank you for reading! Lots of fun issues coming up soon. Xoxo

