Big Salad

Abigail Cerquitella
3d

I need to check out this bra situation!

Kaitlyn, you should try 'The Everlasting' by Alix E Harrow. It's got sumptuous writing about how narratives can be manipulated in service of empire with a hefty dose of time travel and romance.

1 reply
Moira
3d

I can fully endorse The Rack Shack as well. I have not been in a while as post breast reduction I primarily wear tanks or no bra at all, but they know their shit, are kind, have products at a range of price points, and are consent-forward without making it weird.

