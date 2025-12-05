Hello! How’s your week going?

We got our Christmas tree this week…

Luckily we had a gaggle of boys with us to carry it home. We lost our ornament collection earlier this year in a basement flood, so we’ve decorated with dried orange slices…

To be honest, I kind of love the simplicity? They were $1/each at a little neighborhood store, but probably not hard to DIY, if you’re up for a craft.

Another thing I’m feeling grateful for is my boys, as always. We’ve had some life ups and downs recently, behind the scenes; and I just love having them around the house, napping on the sofa, watching ‘90s sitcoms, and eating everything in the fridge. I even love their socks scattered everywhere — and find it surprisingly moving. Just evidence of children being home and feeling comfy. xoxo

Since I know many of you are word-lovers, I also wanted to share this fun idea: Freddie is giving me an advent calendar of sorts, where he’s sending me a custom Connections puzzle every morning until Christmas. They’re easy to make, free to send, and especially fun if you fill them with inside jokes.

Finally, since I’m always curious about what’s on people’s own wishlists, I figured I’d share 10 gifts I’d love to find under the tree, and please share yours in the comments, if you’d like…

Candles: Red taper candles, $25 for two, with brass candlesticks, $40, to make the house feel like a party on winter evenings. Holiday outfit: Gahhh, how gorgeous is this top? Sézane has the prettiest ensembles for the holidays — like a red sweater, sparkly dress, and sexy heels. Perfect for a big night out or romantic dinner in.

Digital frame: We have two digital frames in our house, and I love how easily we can display new photos — from baby pics to a neighborhood hang we hosted just last week. I gave one to my mom, too, and she adores the daily grandkid updates. (Bonus: Big Salad readers get an exclusive discount of $35 off the best-selling Carver Mat frame with code BIGSALAD).

Sweaters: We’ve seen in the comments that CoJ readers are most drawn to sweaters made of beautiful, natural materials — think: 100% cotton, 100% merino wool, or 100% cashmere. And I agree: they’re warm and cozy and can last for generations. Wouldn’t you love to live in these beauties: turtleneck, cable-knit, and classic-fit cashmere? Book: One of my favorite gifts is when a friend or relative shares a well-worn copy of their favorite book. You’re not only reading something good, but also getting to know them better in the process.

Chocolates: One of the most delicious bites of all time, imho, is a Peanut Butter Bonbon from Vosges ($30 for nine). They’re creamy and rich and just a little salty. Plus, a good back-up, if you’re on a budget? These from TJ’s! Home scent: This terracotta pomegranate from Santa Maria Novella, the oldest pharmacy in the world, emits a soft scent for up to nine months. I keep it on my bedroom bookcase, and every time I walk in, the whole room smells so good.

Work essential: Ear plugs for working from home. I’m showing a photo of my children because they are the everyday inspiration. Socks: As a kid, I felt devastated for my mom and aunt for getting gifts like soap and socks. But now that I’m 40-something myself, I’d love to find socks under the tree. There’s nothing nicer than replenishing your dresser drawer with fresh pairs for the year.

What are you hoping for this holiday? I’d also love a donation to Immigrant Defenders Law Center or World Central Kitchen, two organizations we’re always proud to support.

And, as always, Big Salad is a fun, year-long gift to send to a friend who likes design finds, life advice, sex talk, book recs, career changes, and personal stories…

Send a subscription to a friend here, if you’d like. Thank you so much, we appreciate you. xo

Hope you have a good one, and coming up: the best things we read, watched, and listened to this year; and that marriage question, finally!

