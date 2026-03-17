Hi! How is your week going?

Ever since my marriage ended — and I set up my Hinge profile, had sex for the first time, dated someone more seriously, and went through a break up (🎢) — I’ve been thinking a lot about what I look for in a romantic partner. As a teenager, I used to daydream about meeting a drummer in a band — floppy hair! furrowed brows! — and, overall, bad boys were a biiiiig deal in the ‘90s. Did you know that there’s still a huge trope in romance novels called “grumpy sunshine”? It’s where a cynical guy falls for a lil’ bit of sunshine who manages to bring out his softer side. (Also called black cat / Golden Retriever, haha.)

But now! The last thing my slender wrists and I want is a project. It is not my job — or anyone else’s — to pull someone out of a bad mood. When it comes to emotional regulation, it’s every man for himself, and that’s a good thing.

Instead, what I’m really craving so much right now is a funny, calm, warm soul who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. You know when a person says something funny and you just want to grab and kiss them? Gahhh, the best.

Have you seen Wuthering Heights? I’m good without flesh wallpaper, thanks.

Perhaps sensing this, my Instagram algorithm has recently been serving me reels of couples goofing around. I mean, how much better are these relationship examples than bad boys or mysterious antiheroes? I love imagining teenagers (including my own) seeing these fun, funny partnerships in pop culture and on social media, and knowing this is something they can create for themselves, as well.

@aubreygavellowood Aubrey Wood on Instagram: "Follow for more games to play with y…

Love this husband and wife killing time at the airport, above.

And I recently passed this hilarious couple in Brooklyn but was too shy to say hi!

Marcello Hernández and Ali Wong both have hilarious Netflix specials, if you’re looking for something fun.

One of my favorite date activities is watching comedy specials, too. My friend Alison and her now-husband Zach first met while watching The Office with mutual friends every Thursday night. When they realized they shared a sense of humor — “we always laughed at the same parts,” she told me — the rest was history.

Thoughts? What makes you laugh? What do you look for in a romantic partner? What are your biggest turn-ons? Please share in the comments. xoxo

Thanks so much to Banana Republic for sponsoring this issue, which allows us to send it without a paywall, free for everyone.

Good news: Banana Republic’s Friends and Family Event is happening right now, until March 22nd. You get a whopping 40% off full-priced pieces and up to 50% off sale styles. Here are a few pretty picks…

Green is on trend right now, looks great in photos, and stands out in a sea of neutrals. I’d love to wear this dress to drinks o’clock in Cornwall this summer. These elastic wide-leg pants are chic enough for dinner dates and work meetings, but feel like pajamas. Win/win.

My #1 clothing item to pack for summer trips is a linen shirt. They always look effortlessly cool and are supposed to be a little crumpled. Bonus: This one comes in eight colors. How gorgeous is this stretch-satin maxi skirt?! It looks way more expensive than $88. I’d wear it with a white shirt tied at the waist and a swipe of red lipstick.

Thoughts? See Banana Republic’s full Friends and Family event here, if you’d like. (This black dress is also calling my name!)

(Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)

Thank you so much for reading! Coming up: a funny, fascinating conversation with author Lindy West, and five ways to make friends as an adult (that actually work). xoxo

Leave a comment