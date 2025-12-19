Welcome to Big Salad’s penultimate issue of 2025! We are so glad you’re here, and we’re hugely grateful for this funny, smart, wonderful community. To end the year with a bang, we asked a bunch of people to share their best-of-all-time recommendations for everything from postage stamps and tote bags to pep talks and soup recipes. (And please share yours in the comments.) We can’t wait to discuss all things design, style, relationships, and life with you next year.

Okay, here we goooooo… enjoy!

Aminatou Sow, author and writer of Crème de la Crème

Night out: Go to the opera/ballet/symphony. Wear your fanciest clothes and buy the cheapest seats. Just dress up and go where the old fancy people go. It’s so good for the soul. Then end your night at a no-frills diner. When they ask you what you’re dressed up for, tell them you dressed up just to go eat there.

Life advice: Date your friends. Make plans and keep them. Bring them cheap flowers from the bodega. Sit on the same side of the banquette at the restaurant. Hold their hand when you cross the street. Tell them your secrets and guard theirs with your life.

Jessie Randall, founder of Loeffler Randall and writer of Jessie Loves

Accessory: Lately I’ve loved tying a silk scarf around my waist. It’s such a cute styling trend that adds a bit of flair. It’s so easy, and any scarf will do!

Signature gift: I have the sweetest, most creative friends. I am seriously ready, whenever any of them asks me, for my Golden Girls era! Three lovely gifts for friends: Paint Your Own Lampshade Kit from Tess Newall, bunny glasses holder for their bedside, or a box of savory cookies.

Tembe Denton-Hurst, novelist, beauty writer, and writer of Extracurricular

TV show: I’m finally watching Girls for the first time, and it’s really funny. The characters take themselves very seriously and think they’re saying smart things when they’re really being insane. One of the best moments is when Marnie turns “Stronger” by Kanye West into a ballad and changes the lyrics to ‘you can be my white Kate Moss tonight.’ I screamed.

Bag: I prefer Lands’ End totes to L.L.Bean because they have better built-in organization. The small tote makes a great book bag — it can easily fit four books and a journal but can’t fit a laptop, which I like.

Abbey Nova, design historian and writer of Abbey Goes Design Scouting

Magnets: While waiting for my coffee to brew, I move around our fridge magnet words, making tiny absurd poems for my husband and kids to read and add to throughout the week.

Soup: This lentil soup shirt! And here is my hands-down favorite lentil soup recipe. The key is to use black lentils.

Adam Roberts, novelist and writer of Amateur Gourmet

Dessert: This year I attended a dinner party, along with Joanna and Freddie, and brought the chocolate amaro pie from Renato Poliafito’s fantastic cookbook, Dolci. If the host asks you to bring dessert, baking a pie is always a welcome gesture: not only is it a cozy thing to do, but it shows real effort.

Postage stamps: Meyer lemon stamps from the U.S. Postal Service would be a good stocking stuffer.

Erika Veurink, romance novelist and writer of Long Live

Pajamas: I’m obsessed with Eileen West cotton nightgowns. New ones cost between $65 and $100 — not bad — but they’re plentiful on resale sites for much less. If you, like me, suffer through hot NY summers, you know how important the As Little Clothing As Possible principle is. In the 1700s, French royalty wore nightgowns as a sign of extravagance. In 2019, I started wearing them to keep my AC bill down.

Sports: Working on my next book — a sports romance! — has meant I’ve developed a newfound appreciation for sports jerseys and my friend’s podcast, Sports Gossip Pod. Plus, I’m a Liberty season ticket holder (pictured above: Jo and me at a game last fall).

Samantha Irby, essayist and writer of bitches gotta eat!

Song: I like to listen to music while writing, but I’m a freak who can only listen to one song on repeat when I’m at the computer. The band This Is The Kit makes perfect writing music, and “Keep Going” is a (spare, melancholy) BANGER.

Hopie Stockman Hill, painter and Block Shop Textiles co-founder

Recipe: Cranberry orange spice cake is the best thing I’ve made this year — and it’s perfect for winter months. I doubled the spices and orange zest because I like my spice cakes spicy.

Memoir: Anne Truitt’s Daybook, about her experiences as an artist and parent, is one of my favorite memoirs. She made it a priority to have dinner with candles each night with her three kids (as a working single mom, no less), and I’ve tried to translate a bit of that magic into our own home by lighting candles, even if it’s 5:30 p.m. and we’re just eating butter pasta. It makes humdrum weeknights feel like a treat.

Catherine Newman, novelist and writer of Crone Sandwich

Soft pants: I am obsessed with Adidas Firebird track pants: they’re long, comfy, and just cool. I wore them at nearly every stop of my book tour, always paired with a fancy blouse. (Shout out to Nora McInerny who inspired me with hers!)

NA wine: I don’t really miss drinking alcohol, but every now and then I crave a glass of red in the winter. The Tomorrow Cellars Red Blend — deep, dry, and smoky — perfectly fills that wine-shaped hole just perfectly. (It’s the only NA red wine I would say that about.)

Joyce Lee, creative director and writer of Time Less

Denim: Gap’s horseshoe jeans are super soft, relaxed, and under $60. They’re my favorite pair right now.

Dinner: A friend gave me this ROE caviar as a gift, and I wanted an unfussy way to use it. So, I made the simplest spaghetti with egg yolk, parmesan, and crème fraîche, then topped it with a dollop of caviar. It didn’t take much time, yet it felt so special.

Clare de Boer, cookbook author, chef, and writer of The Best Bit

Snack: In winter, I can’t leave the deli without a bag of ginger chews. I keep them in my car and they become frozen chewies, cold and spicy, to rev me up for a long drive with my four boys.

Poem: One of my favorite poems of all time is A Quiet Life by Baron Wormser. It deserves a place on your fridge.

Aisha Muharrar, novelist and executive producer for Hacks

Album: Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving, obviously. And, specifically, her Lady Lady video. The song, the ballerinas, and the black and white film reminds me of one of my favorite photographs, “Grace Jones at Cinandre, 1974” by Ming Smith (above).

Molly Wizenberg, memoirist and writer of I’ve Got A Feeling

Pet: Nobody makes me laugh harder than our dog Gilbert. At home he’s an incorrigible thief — of toast, Hot Wheels, pencils, sewing needles, he’ll (gently) steal the socks off your feet. But he’s a perfect saint in public. I know it sounds nuts, but he’s a very funny person.

Contour drawing: This year I’ve discovered the joy of low-stakes art practices, especially blind contour drawings. I’m never going to do it well, because it isn’t possible to do it well. As my eyes trace the curves of what I see, my pen moves in tandem across the paper. The only way to do it wrong is to look down.

Gisela Gueiros, art educator and writer of Take That Step

Tea kettle: I picked up a Bodum electric kettle at the MoMA Design Store. It’s so pretty and makes me happy every time I refill my tea mug with hot water.

Pep talk: Recently, I was going through a hard week, and a friend told me, “Whatever you’re going through don’t forget to bloom.” I loved it so much that I wrote it in my Google calendar as a “daily appointment.”

(Tulip photo by Misha Dumov/Stocksy. Graphic design by Diana Moss. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)

Thanks so much for being here. We’ll be back next week with The December Edit. xo

Leave a comment