Rachel
2d

I just want to share that my favorite 2025 discovery was Loved One by Aisha Muharrar, which I learned about from her interview in Big Salad! As a 30 year old woman who was truly obsessed with Parks and Rec when I was younger, and am now equally obsessed with Hacks, this book felt like it was made for me. Her humor and writing style is unmatched! I hope to see more of her work in 2026.

Jessica
2d

LOVE all of this. So many good recs!

Re: Molly and her very funny dog — my parents had a hilarious cat years ago and I always said if he could talk, he would have been Dana Carvey’s twin. Animals really can be just like people!

My favorite find this year was Graes Night C.A.P., a night cream by a new, teeny, woman-owed brand in Rhode Island. I am evangelical about it and am even gifting it for Christmas this year. I love supporting small businesses, especially when they offer a truly exceptional product. (Bonus: after this week, RI could use some extra love ❤️)

