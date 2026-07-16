send me your juicy qs! we're doing an AMA...
I'm an open book and always happy to discuss any topic, including parenting, career, relationships, dating in your 40s, sex, anxiety, friendship, travel, NYC, you name it :)
Hi!! Our AC at home broke, and after two weeks of sleeping with bowls of ice water in front of floor fans, we escaped to a hotel for the past two nights. It’s felt like a mini vacation! We watched The Town in bed last night, have you seen it? ANYWAY, after spending all my time with sweet and rascally teenage boys, I’m in the mood for some girl talk! Do you have anything you‘d like to discuss? Please submit questions for an Ask Me Anything issue next week, via this short form, and I’d be happy to answer.
Lots of love, as always, Joanna xoxo
Ashley C. Ford on How Poverty Makes It Hard to Figure Out What You Like. Plus, she tells us about Korean rom-coms, an eggy breakfast and a sexy perfume.
“This Book Profoundly Changed My Sex Life.” After 20 years of marriage, my friend had a sexual reawakening.
Four Ways I’ve Learned to Deepen Friendships. The last one might be a little controversial!
Thank you so much for reading! Much more coming up. xoxo
If you don't mind me asking, what is your relationship with your ex like? After my parents split, they never spoke or saw each other until my wedding, when they sat at separate tables. AWKWARD!
I know that everyone is going to want to know about this, but I want more details about what it was like to reunite with Freddie! How did you make the decision to give things another try? How is it feeling now? Are you taking things slowly, or not worrying about the pace? Was it tricky with the kids involved, explaining the breakup and reunion?