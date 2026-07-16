Hi!! Our AC at home broke, and after two weeks of sleeping with bowls of ice water in front of floor fans, we escaped to a hotel for the past two nights. It’s felt like a mini vacation! We watched The Town in bed last night, have you seen it? ANYWAY, after spending all my time with sweet and rascally teenage boys, I’m in the mood for some girl talk! Do you have anything you‘d like to discuss? Please submit questions for an Ask Me Anything issue next week, via this short form, and I’d be happy to answer.

Lots of love, as always, Joanna xoxo

Thank you so much for reading! Much more coming up. xoxo

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