Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryal's avatar
Ryal
3d

If you don't mind me asking, what is your relationship with your ex like? After my parents split, they never spoke or saw each other until my wedding, when they sat at separate tables. AWKWARD!

Reply
Share
Elizabeth B's avatar
Elizabeth B
3d

I know that everyone is going to want to know about this, but I want more details about what it was like to reunite with Freddie! How did you make the decision to give things another try? How is it feeling now? Are you taking things slowly, or not worrying about the pace? Was it tricky with the kids involved, explaining the breakup and reunion?

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joanna Goddard Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture