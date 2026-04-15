I'm doing an AMA! Send me your questions...
I'm an open book and always happy to tackle any questions, from aging and anxiety to parenting and friendships to work and NYC. Or just about lipstick!
Hi!! On this sunny Wednesday, I’m in the mood for some girl talk! Do you have any topics you‘d like to discuss? If you’d like, please submit your questions for this Friday’s Ask Me Anything issue on this short form, and I’m happy to share my honest answers.
Lots of love, Joanna xoxo
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