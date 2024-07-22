This week, we’re doing another Ask Me Anything! (Here’s the first one.) I’m eager to talk about all things big and small with this wonderful group, and to hear your thoughts, too. You can submit questions using this short form, if you’d like — all topics welcome, including love, parenting, friendships, anxiety, food, travel, NYC, books, movies, style, Paul Mescal’s short shorts, whatever! Thank you so much.

Love, Joannaxo