Big Salad

Big Salad

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Leah Gutstadt's avatar
Leah Gutstadt
21h

The E.L.F brow wax is also elite - every time I use it I wish I could be featured in a beauty profile with the clickbaity headline “The $5 drugstore beauty find I can’t live without”

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alexis koch's avatar
alexis koch
12h

I want to HIGHLY recommend listening to the book We Will Be Jaguars. It is an intensely humbling reality check. Please listen and then let's discuss.

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