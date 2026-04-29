Hello! How is your week going? Welcome to the April Edit.

We sent four issues this month:

Plus, a few things we enjoyed this month (and please share yours in the comments!)…

Books: “Headlines lament that ‘reading is dying,’ but Book of the Month points out that Americans are buying more fiction than at any point in history. Their ‘Nobody Reads Anymore’ campaign features photos of cool people reading — including our beloved Hunter Harris — and I love how the Big Salad community is always sharing recommendations, hosting book clubs, and reading on the sofa after the kids go to bed. (On that note, I feel like everyone’s talking about Yesteryear. Have you read it?)” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder TV show: “Rooster is messy in the best way — affairs, accidental house fires — but still heartwarming. The standout for me is Steve Carell’s neurotic daughter and her dynamic with her ex; their back-and-forth is ridiculous and funny. My husband and I laugh out loud every episode, and then inevitably quote lines for the rest of the night. (P.S. Do you recognize the daughter’s coat?!)” — Alison Piepmeyer, partnerships director

Sweet treat: “The other day, I was waiting in line at an ice-cream shop, when a little boy chose mint chocolate chip. What an elegant order for a four-year-old! Inspired, I got a cone myself and remembered how refreshing that flavor can be.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder Mother’s Day: “This Mother’s Day, I’m planning to send my mom something French, as a tribute to her having twins in Paris. I’m thinking pearl hoops, a monogrammed jacket with her initials, or a weekender bag so she’ll come visit. For myself? This pretty top to wear on cool summer evenings.” — Joanna

Beauty: “I recently picked up this mascara at the grocery store, and I’ve been blown away by how good it is. At just $10, it makes my lashes look long and gives them such a pretty lift.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor Playlist: “I'm finally watching Insecure for the first time, and on top of loving the relationship drama, clothes, and characters (Kelli!!), I am so impressed by the soundtrack! Every song would bring the vibes to a summer party.” — Jannelle

Kids’ clothes: “My daughter recently started complaining of skin irritation after running around — especially in certain dresses (mostly the frilly synthetic stuff that I hate and she adores). So, I got this six-pack of 100% cotton undershirts, and problem solved! Pro tip: They run a little big, so I’d size down.” — Kelsey Miller, Cup of Jo editor Audiobook: “There’s no better feeling than reaching for my gardening gloves and headphones so I can crush an audiobook while weeding. Recently, I listened to the trad-wife thriller Yesteryear; the narrator absolutely acts her heart out. Plus, the pacing kept me guessing, and I couldn’t reach the big reveal quickly enough.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor

Says Joelle on 8 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Getting Divorced: “Being in an unhappy marriage is so lonely; but now, being steeped in all of the love from my family and friends is amazing. Also, you might see your kids more than you think. In my case, I have two-thirds parenting time, but now that my kids are teenagers they’re here even more. I’ve created a warm and peaceful home for the three of us, and it's where they want to be.”

Says Bhumi on The Real Reason Freddie and I Broke Up: “‘Stay tuned?!’ Omg omg omg. Heart bursting.” Adds Meredith: “AS IF I COULD BE ANYTHING BUT ‘TUNED.’”

Says Nora on Poet Ada Limón Has a Trick for Public Speaking: “I hung ‘How to Triumph Like a Girl’ in my bathroom, so it was the first thing I read every morning.”

(Opening photo by Nick Fewings / Unsplash. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. Thank you so much.)

We adore you, thank you so much for being here. Coming up next: NYC spring street style and how to make friends as an adult. xoxo

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